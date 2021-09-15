LSU Tiger baseball announces schedule for Jay Johnson's first season

BATON ROUGE - LSU Tiger baseball announced its 56-game 2022 baseball schedule as new head coach Jay Johnson prepares to open his first season at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers are busy preparing for fall ball, working on fundamentals, strength and conditioning under the former Arizona head coach.

LSU will start with its first official fall practices October 8.

The Tigers will start Friday, February 18, as they kick off the season by hosting Maine in a three-game series against the Bears.

In all, LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season games against teams that made it to the NCAA Regionals or Super Regionals.

LSU will play two fall exhibition games in Alex Box Stadium against New Orleans on Sunday, November 7, and UL Lafayette on Sunday, November 14.

The non-conference schedule includes a trip to Minute Maid Park in Houston for the annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

LSU will face Oklahoma at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 4; Texas at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 5; and Baylor at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate begins with a weekend home series versus Texas A&M on March 18. The Tigers will also play host to league foes Auburn, Missouri, Georgia and Ole Miss.

LSU will travel to play Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Fans can register for tickets here.