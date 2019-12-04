Latest Weather Blog
LSU throws up 'Burreaux' billboards after QB's final game in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU is setting up billboards featuring its star quarterback to celebrate one of the team's greatest seasons in school history.
On Tuesday, the university announced billboards featuring no text and an image of Joe Burrow. The ad portrays the quarterback in the now-famous "Burreaux" jersey he wore for his final game in Tiger Stadium against Texas A&M this past weekend.
Thank You, Tiger Fans! pic.twitter.com/JsV456u2pC— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 3, 2019
There will be eight billboards spread across the Baton Rouge area. Those include three along I-12 between LSU and Denham Springs, one on Highland Road near Blue Bayou, two near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road, one on Essen Lane near Staring Lane, and another along Airline Highway near Siegen Lane.
The undefeated Tigers now set their sights on Georgia as they head to Atlanta for the SEC Championship this weekend.
