LSU, The biggest topic on Twitter
After the LSU Tigers historical win against Alabama 46-41, Twitter is going crazy between congratulations and Heismon the fun doesn't stop. Some of the biggest names have chimed in on the conversation. Heres a list of the tweets dropped.
https://t.co/KkZEHQMf8W pic.twitter.com/DWb93QBKjB— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019
Joe Burrow just won the Heisman— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 10, 2019
Tigers Win!!!!! Congrats @LSUfootball https://t.co/dLcxJZMmEi— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 10, 2019
November 10, 2019
BROADWAY JOE GETS IT DONE ?? #GEAUXTIGERS #LUV pic.twitter.com/Hwd3xr8wHM— Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) November 10, 2019
Ed Orgeron and No. 2 @LSUfootball ride out of Tuscaloosa in style ?? pic.twitter.com/KukBw5ptIr— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 10, 2019
The @LSUfootball Tigers went into Tuscaloosa and dropped 40!!! I can’t say a damn word. Because I did not see this coming!— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 9, 2019
HUGE WIN for @LSUfootball over Alabama!! Joe Burrow for Heisman! #GeauxTigers ?? https://t.co/LbUpQpATtE— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 10, 2019
What a crazy win for @LSUfootball !!! This New Orleans girl is over the moon! Congrats!!! I am hoarse??Great game @AlabamaFTBL 2 great teams! pic.twitter.com/tW1r32cX8X— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 10, 2019