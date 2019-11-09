44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU, The biggest topic on Twitter

1 hour 20 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2019 Nov 9, 2019 November 09, 2019 9:06 PM November 09, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

After the LSU Tigers historical win against Alabama 46-41, Twitter is going crazy between congratulations and Heismon the fun doesn't stop. Some of the biggest names have chimed in on the conversation. Heres a list of the tweets dropped.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days