LSU-Texas to kick off in primetime on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - LSU’s Football's second game of the 2019 season will kick off in primetime and be televised on WBRZ as part of ABC’s Saturday Night Football.
LSU Athletics announced Wednesday the Tigers will go up against the Texas Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in Austin.
It will be Saturday Night Football in Austin! LSU and Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in week two. https://t.co/3nhTAKqWhS pic.twitter.com/SZ4QK4iOMW— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 15, 2019
The last time the Tigers and the Longhorns met was in 2002 when the teams played in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Texas won that game, 35-20.
The university also said the game will mark LSU's first trip to Austin since 1954.
LSU has a 7-9-1 overall record against Texas.
