Latest Weather Blog
LSU-Tennessee the hottest ticket in Omaha this weekend, and it's not even close
OMAHA, Neb. - LSU fans making the trip to Omaha can expect to pay a premium on tickets if they're hoping to catch the Tigers' match-up with Tennessee.
According to Ticketmaster, the official ticket vendor of the College World Series, seats for most games are going for as low as $20 to $45 a piece. The major outlier, however, is of course LSU and Tennessee's series opener, which is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Even lower-end tickets for LSU's first game will likely cost you well over $150, eclipsing the price of higher-end tickets for the other opening games being played Friday and Saturday. Prime seating for the LSU game will almost certainly cost upward of $500, with some seats even going for thousands of dollars, according to Ticketmaster.
You can check out ticket prices for all the games here.
