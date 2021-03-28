LSU-Tennessee baseball game Suspended in 9th inning

Photo: LSU Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU-Tennessee baseball game was suspended due to severe weather Saturday night with the Tigers leading 8-7 and batting in the top of the ninth inning.

The game will resume at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday with LSU second baseman Zach Arnold leading off the inning and facing a 3-2 count.

The regularly scheduled Game 3 of the series will begin 30 minutes after the suspended game has been completed. Game 3 of the series will be a seven-inning game.

The games may be viewed on SEC Network +, and they can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU took the lead in the top of the first inning when first baseman Tre' Morgan unloaded a solo homer, his second dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the advantage to 2-0 in the third when third baseman Cade Doughty lined an RBI single.

Leftfielder Evan Russell tied the game for Tennessee in the third inning with a two-run homer, his second of the year.

LSU regained the lead in the fifth when Morgan led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by leftfielder Gavin Dugas .

Tennessee, however struck for four runs in the fifth, as the Vols were assisted by five walks and one hit batter in the inning. The only hit of the frame was another two-run homer by Russell.

Russell hit his third homer of the game – a solo shot – in the sixth inning to give Tennessee a 7-3 lead.

LSU narrowed the gap to 7-5 in the seventh on Morgan's RBI double and a run-scoring single by Arnold.