Latest Weather Blog
LSU takes first loss of CWS against Wake Forest, will rematch Tennessee Tuesday night
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team lost 3-2 to Wake Forest in their second College World Series game. The Tigers will now play in an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.
LSU couldn't ask for a better start from Ty Floyd on the mound, who didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning. Floyd played for five innings, giving up two runs with 10 strikeouts. Thatcher Hurd came in relief for LSU for four innings, giving up one run.
On the other side, Wake Forest made life difficult for LSU. Starter Josh Hartle pitched for six innings, giving up two runs with nine strikeouts. But the bullpen came up big for the Demon Deacons, not allowing a run after Hartle.
The play of the game came in the top of the eighth inning, when it looked like Tre Morgan was going to score, but he was tagged out at the plate.
Trending News
LSU will now have to win three games in a row to make the College World Series Finals. The Tigers will have a rematch against Tennessee on Tuesday at 6 p.m. LSU beat the Vols on Saturday 6-3.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian struck, killed on Nicholson Drive early Wednesday
-
Police identify teenager shot and killed at convenience store on N. Acadian...
-
LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch
-
Ascension jail worker fired after he was caught on video beating inmate...
-
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023