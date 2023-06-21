LSU takes first loss of CWS against Wake Forest, will rematch Tennessee Tuesday night

Photo: LSU Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team lost 3-2 to Wake Forest in their second College World Series game. The Tigers will now play in an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.

LSU couldn't ask for a better start from Ty Floyd on the mound, who didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning. Floyd played for five innings, giving up two runs with 10 strikeouts. Thatcher Hurd came in relief for LSU for four innings, giving up one run.

On the other side, Wake Forest made life difficult for LSU. Starter Josh Hartle pitched for six innings, giving up two runs with nine strikeouts. But the bullpen came up big for the Demon Deacons, not allowing a run after Hartle.

The play of the game came in the top of the eighth inning, when it looked like Tre Morgan was going to score, but he was tagged out at the plate.

LSU will now have to win three games in a row to make the College World Series Finals. The Tigers will have a rematch against Tennessee on Tuesday at 6 p.m. LSU beat the Vols on Saturday 6-3.