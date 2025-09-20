LSU leads Southeastern 35-0 at halftime

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers wasted no time asserting their dominance over the Southeastern Lions on Saturday night in Death Valley.

Midway through the first quarter, LSU took advantage of a short Lions punt, setting up shop in favorable field position. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier capped off a 13-play, 45-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

Late in the quarter, the Tigers’ defense made a statement of its own, stuffing Southeastern on fourth down near midfield. Once again, LSU's offense capitalized on the prime starting position. Just minutes into the second quarter, running back Ju'Juan Johnson powered into the end zone from two yards out, pushing the lead to 14-0.

LSU once again found success on offense on their next possession, marching 74 yards in just over three minutes and capping the drive with a tough 10-yard touchdown run by Johnson to extend their lead to 21-0.

Like clockwork, LSU regained possession and just before the two-minute timeout, Garrett Nussmeier found Barion Brown for a 17-yard touchdown strike, pushing the lead to 28-0.

The Tiger defense stands strong once again, forcing the Lions to go three-and-out. The LSU offense took the opportunity to extend their lead once more before halftime, as Nussmeier connects with receiver Zavion Thomas on a 9-yard pass to give LSU a 35-0 lead at the break.

You can watch the rest of the Tigers and Lions matchup on the SEC Network.