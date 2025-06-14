LSU takes early lead in opening round game of College World Series against Arkansas

OMAHA, NE - The LSU Tiger baseball team jumped out early in front of Arkansas and lead it 3-1 in their opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field on Saturday.

The Tigers plated three runs in the second inning after Chris Stanfield singled to left field to bring home Luis Hernandez, Michael Braswell was hit by a pitch to score Derek Curiel, and Josh Pearson batted in Daniel Dickinson.

In what was expected to be a pitchers' duel, Arkansas' ace pitcher, Zach Root, was pulled after 1.2 innings pitched after allowing two hits, three earned runs with two walks and two strike-outs.

LSU pitcher Kade Anderson has allowed one run on two hits, two walks and struck out four batters through five innings of work.

Reese Robinette struck a solo home run to right in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the Razorbacks on the board.

The Tigers will play Monday win or lose against the Razorbacks, the winners' bracket game is set for 6 p.m. and the losers' bracket contest will lead off the day at 1 p.m..