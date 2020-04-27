LSU tailgating Krewe cooks 300 meals for OLOL hospital workers

BATON ROUGE – Every LSU home football game, the Krewe of Old School gets up at the break of dawn to begin tailgating. The early risers need the extra hours to cook.

“Food is the central part, true to south Louisiana,” Hardin Wells said.

Wells says the Krewe was established back in 1997.

“We’ve been doing this long enough now that we have three generations at our tailgates,” Wells said.

It’s what the group of 100-some know how to do best.

"We have our own family recipe pastaylaya,” Wells said.

On Sunday, the Krewe of Old School decided to whip up a batch of that pastalaya again, and combine it with some white beans. But the delicious lunch wasn’t being made for them to enjoy like usual. This time they gave it away.

“It’s a way for us to give back. You know a lot of folks make masks, and things like that. None of us can sew. But we can cook. So we thought, 'let's do that,'” Wells said.

Packing up 300 meals in an hour's time, the Krewe of Old School delivered the meals to those fighting COVID-19 on the front line: Workers at Our lady of the Lake.

“This really hits home for us. We're part of this community, and some of our family members from the Krewe work at area hospitals, so it's really important to us,” Wells said.

The Krewe even added a message on top of each box thanking the health care professionals and calling them the real champions.

“If we can help make life a little easier for the folks that are helping the rest of our community in the hospital, that's the least we can do,” Wells said.

The Krewe had to wait four weeks to provide meals due to the influx of donations coming into the hospital.