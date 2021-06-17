76°
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry makes USA Olympic team
BATON ROUGE - A swimmer from LSU is making his debut at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month to represent Team USA.
Brooks Curry, a sophomore, has earned several titles during his time at LSU. He is the first LSU swimmer to represent the USA in the Olympics.
OLYMPIAN ??— LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) June 18, 2021
Brooks Curry is the first LSU swimmer to represent the United States of America! pic.twitter.com/fPlVER2D5t
Brooks qualified for the team yesterday during the men's 100-meter freestyle with a finishing time of 48.51, placing 5th in the US Olympic Team Trials.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympics will now take place from July 23rd to August 8, 2021.
