LSU superfan Colton Moore becomes Coach O for Halloween

3 hours 20 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, October 29 2019 Oct 29, 2019 October 29, 2019 11:25 AM October 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ODENVILLE, AL - One of the most beloved members of LSU's fan base has stepped up his game for Halloween week.

On Tuesday, Colton Moore showed up at Odenville Intermediate School dressed as his personal hero: LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron. Colton's intricate get-up included a backdrop and several microphones, as seen in Coach O's real-life postgame conferences. 

Colton, who's diagnosed with Spina Bifida, was able to live out his dream earlier this month when he finally met Coach O and took the field with the Tigers after their win over Utah State. 

“He’s my hero,” Coach O said of the Alabama native earlier this month. “Just to hear the things that he’s been through and how much he loves the Tigers and he listens to every interview.”

