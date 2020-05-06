LSU summer engineering camps to be held virtually

Photo via LSU College of Engineering

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana State University announced Wednesday that several of its engineering summer camps for K-12 students will still be held in the coming months, virtually.

Registration for the 'Multicultural Engineering Tigers' camp will be open from June 12-17, 'Exploring STEM' camp from June 15-17, 'Coding Camp' from June 15-19, and the 'Halliburton eXploration Camp for Inspiring Tomorrow's Engineers' from July 12-17, the university says.

The cost for each camp is $175. Click here to sign up.

The Multicultural Engineering Tigers camp gives students in grades 10-12 the chance to discover how engineers solve problems and explore multiple engineering disciplines through LSU faculty-led presentations. These presentations are then followed by engineering activities that students can perform at home. The camp is supported, in part, by generous funding from Shell, ExxonMobil, Fluor and Motiva.

The Exploring STEM camp introduces students in grades 6-8 to a variety of cutting-edge STEM fields utilizing Zoom. Participants will access virtual instruction and engage in hands-on activities to design, build and present projects. Registration includes a mailed learning kit, which contains all supplies needed for the camp.

The Coding Camp, sponsored by LSU’s Division of Computer Science and Engineering and Louisiana Economic Development, offers students in grades 10-12 a chance to get a head start on learning about computer science and programming. Participants will learn problem-solving skills in programming using Python and key concepts in major areas of computer science, such as algorithms, data analytics, visualization, artificial intelligence, robotics, and cybersecurity. All participants receive a kit that includes a coding book and other materials.

The Halliburton eXploration Camp for Inspiring Tomorrow’s Engineers, or XCITE, is for female students in grades 9-11. It gives participants the chance to express their creativity and explore multiple engineering disciplines through LSU faculty-led presentations and activities that are performed in virtual groups coached by LSU female engineering students. Each student will receive a materials kit needed to complete the activities. The camp is funded, in part, by generous support from Halliburton, Marathon Petroleum, Capital One and Fluor.