LSU suffers first SEC loss to Vanderbilt

Wednesday, February 05 2020
Vanderbilt entered Wednesday's matchup with 18th ranked LSU with a 26 game SEC losing streak. LSU had an unblemished record in conference play. Both of those would change.

Thanks to two thirty point efforts from Vandy's Saben Lee (33) and Maxwell Evans (31), the Commodores got their first SEC win of the season 99-90. 

After trailing for the majority of the second half, the Tigers were able to maintain a small lead but timely shooting by Vanderbilt and untimely turnovers by LSU resulted in the Tigers' 5th loss of the season. 

Freshman Trendon Watford led the scoring effort for the purple and gold with 26 points.

