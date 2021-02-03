LSU stumbles in second half against Alabama

The LSU Tiger basketball team continued to struggle against the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide falling 76-58 Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Unlike their first match-up which was back in Baton Rouge, Wednesday nights game was close for most of the first half, with LSU trailing just 36-30 at the half.

However a cold start in the second half doomed LSU as the Tigers were 1 of 17 from the floor at one point in the final 20 minutes of play.

LSU falls to 6-4 in the SEC and 11-6 overall with the second loss to the Tide in as many weeks.

Freshman Cameron Thomas led the Tigers with 22 points and added on five rebounds. Junior guard Javonte Smart was the second leading scorer with 14 points. However both guards finished the game with zero assists.

LSU shot just 31% from the floor for the game after their rough second half where they made just nine of 33 attempts.

From the LSUsports.net release:

Smart joined the 1,000 point club after a layup in the first half. He is the 44th Tiger to reach that mark.

Alabama had five double-digit scorers, led by Jaden Shackelford with 19 points.

The Tigers will be back home in the PMAC to face No. 22 Florida on Saturday, February 6, at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.