LSU: Students who don't report vaccination status by Friday will be unenrolled

2 hours 32 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, September 08 2021 Sep 8, 2021 September 08, 2021 7:12 PM September 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU students who are unvaccinated have two more days to either comply with the University's vaccine mandate or lose their spot at the school.

In an email sent Wednesday, LSU said students who do not report proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or results from a COVID-19 test by Sept. 10 will be "unenrolled from LSU and receive a prorated tuition refund."

The email was sent to students who have not shared their vaccination status with the school. 

When the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine, LSU said students must report proof of their first shot by Friday and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. Those with a legitimate religious or health reason for not having the vaccine must also request an exemption online.

LSU most recently said that as of Aug. 25 nearly 25,000 students, or 81 percent of the student body, had reported their vaccination status to the university.

The university said 20,000 students confirmed they were either fully or partially vaccinated, leaving over 10,000 students —nearly one-third of the student body— potentially subject to unenrollment.

