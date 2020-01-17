LSU students required to make up two days of classes missed due to National Championship

BATON ROUGE - LSU says students will have to make up the two days they had off for the National Championship.

The registrar's office sent the following message to students, Friday morning:

Due to classes being cancelled on Jan. 13 and 14 for the national championship, the university will hold two make-up class days in order to ensure that the spring semester meets the minimum number of required class days. The make-up days will be held on two Saturdays: Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. This allows LSU to make up the days without interfering with the Mardi Gras holiday or spring break.

(The changes listed in this message do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The Law Center will contact its students directly about make-up classes. In the meantime, law students should contact the Dean’s office with questions.)

The make-up class day for Monday, Jan. 13, will be Saturday, Jan. 25.

The make-up class day for Tuesday, Jan. 14, will be Saturday, Feb. 8.

Courses will be held at the same time and place where they normally occur, unless students are explicitly informed otherwise.

Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these Saturdays should contact their professors as soon as possible. Professors may require documentation for missing the make-up days, and students who need guidance on getting appropriate documentation should contact Student Advocacy and Accountability (Tracy Blanchard, Tblanch@lsu.edu or Alyssa Jacobs, Anzalone1@lsu.edu).

The cancellations on Jan. 13 and 14 also affect the academic and registration calendars. Please take note of the new deadlines below.

Monday, Jan. 27

This marks the final date to receive a 90% refund of University fees.

This is the deadline for dropping courses without receiving a grade of “W;” deadline is 4:30 p.m.

This marks the last day to add courses; deadline is 4:30 p.m.

This marks the final date for changes from regular to pass/fail grading.

This marks the final date to transfer from UCFY to a senior college or from one senior college to another.

This marks the final day to change from credit to audit.

This marks the final date to invoke the grade exclusion policy for spring courses.