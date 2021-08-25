LSU students must submit proof of vaccination by Sep. 10

BATON ROUGE - LSU students have a little more than two weeks to submit proof they've followed the university's COVID vaccine mandate.

In a letter to students Tuesday, the school said they have until Sep. 10 to submit proof they've gotten the shot or to opt out via a waiver form through the Student Health Center. They will have until Oct. 15 to show they've been fully vaccinated.

LSU mandated the vaccine Monday after the FDA fully endorsed the Pfizer vaccine. All students must submit their information at this link by the deadline.

"If it's FDA approved now, I think it's a safe option for kids to be able to get it,” said Freshman Drew Matthew.

LSU President William Tate says there will be consequences.

“As long as students are a part of the testing program, they have access to LSU. The minute they decide they no longer want to participate in testing, we have a breach in agreement,” Tate said in a news conference Monday.

University officials say students who do not meet the deadline will be asked to comply. If not, officials say they cannot remain as part of the LSU community.

In addition, LSU says 25% of the student population will be randomly selected and required to test each week.

Read the full announcement below.

Dear Students,



Welcome back to campus, and to those of you who are here for the first time, welcome to the LSU family. It’s my first fall semester here as well, and I look forward to experiencing all that LSU has to offer alongside you.



We’re excited to be able to offer the in-person experience we know you’ve been hoping for this semester. Things may still look a little different, but we’ll be able to spend time together, form friendships, participate in campus life, and, most importantly, maintain the outstanding LSU educational experience.



As you may know, yesterday the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and over, paving the way for LSU to require vaccines for students, faculty and staff. Louisiana law allows for students to opt out of vaccinations, and those who choose this route will be required to be tested for COVID on a regular basis. Students have until Sept. 10 to submit proof of their first vaccination or formally opt out via the exemption/waiver form on the LSU Student Health Center Patient Portal. Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination.



Today, we will also be announcing protocols for home LSU football games that will require either proof of vaccination or a recent COVID test to enter Tiger Stadium. Please be on the lookout for that information as well.



As an epidemiologist, I know that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and I’m grateful to everyone who has already been vaccinated for helping us move in that direction. Those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at one of several locations on campus. We have striven to balance the LSU experience with the necessary steps we must take to protect our community in our fall COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Please help us keep campus safe by reviewing and following our protocols.



I wish you all the very best in your first week of classes. Study hard, but enjoy your LSU family and stay safe. I feel optimistic about the semester ahead of us, and I look forward to seeing great things from all of you this year.

Sincerely,



William F. Tate IV

LSU President