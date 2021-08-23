78°
LSU students mask up, return to campus for first day of Fall semester

Monday, August 23 2021
BATON ROUGE - Monday marks the start of a new semester for Louisiana State University.

Students who've already provided either proof of vaccination or proof that they've been tested for COVID are masking up and returning to campus.

Fall classes are starting amid a resurgence of the virus in Louisiana, which was worsened by the introduction of the Delta variant. But university officials have been working closely with state health officials to implement procedures that will minimize COVID-related issues on campus.

Some of the new protocol for students include mandated monthly testing for unvaccinated students and the requirement that masks be worn on campus.

LSU officials hope students will be able to implement these adjustments into their routines as they enjoy an otherwise normal and productive Fall semester.

Click here for more information from LSU about COVID-related procedures amid the return to campus. 

