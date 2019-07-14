LSU students get engaged amid rain, wind from Hurricane Barry

NEW ORLEANS – The middle of a hurricane turned out to be the right time for one LSU couple to get engaged.

Samantha Kennedy shared the surprise pictures on social media with a post: “Got engaged in a hurricane how Louisiana are YOU?”

Kennedy and her fiance, Stephen Torry, are students at LSU and New Orleans-area natives.

They were with family in the New Orleans area when Kennedy said Torry decided to take her to the park.

“Stephen led me out to a park, which I thought was a crazy idea during a hurricane, but when I saw the pavilion at Audubon [Park], which was adorned with 1000 white daisies, I knew something special was happening.”

In the middle of the coming storm Saturday, Torry had prepared the perfect surprise – an engagement – after dating for six years.

“He got on one knee and told me, “’rain or shine, I’ll always be there for you. Will you marry me?’”

Kennedy said yes, of course.

“I am so excited,” she told WBRZ.

Samantha Kennedy is in her last year of law school at LSU and Stephen Torry is a structural engineering masters student.

