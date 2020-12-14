LSU students get creative, thank chemistry professor virtually after unconventional semester

BATON ROUGE - One professor at LSU was surprised by a thoughtful gesture from his students over the weekend.

Chemistry professor Rendy Kartika says just before his students took their final exam online after a challenging semester of virtual learning, they each held up "Thank You" notes for their hard-working teacher.

The professor shared the act of kindness on his personal Twitter page Sunday, thanking his students for a moment he says he will remember forever.

"I am deeply touched by this sweetest gesture. I am honored and humbled, and I count my blessings every day that I am a part of our amazing LSU and LSU Chemistry family," Kartika said.

Dozens of students responded to the post, praising the professor for his hard work, patience, and dedication.

One student even said she decided to minor in Chemistry because of Professor Kartika.

Although the course was taught virtually amid the ongoing pandemic, students expressed their gratitude for the positive experience despite the distance.