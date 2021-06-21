Latest Weather Blog
LSU students express mixed feelings about a potential vaccine mandate
BATON ROUGE - Students at LSU are split over the University Board of Regents voting to mandate students to be vaccinated when they return to school after the summer.
Students like Joshua Herman-Storfer, who is vaccinated, have no problem with the university requiring other students to do the same.
"I understand where they are coming from and I think they want to keep students safe, as the number one priority, especially like the year that we've had," Herman-Storfer said.
An adjunct professor and emergency room physician, Dr. Duncan Hansing, didn't comment on the mandate but says the vaccine is the best way to avoid the virus, and the more students who get vaccinated will keep the virus away from those who can't take the shots for health reasons.
"If not enough people are vaccinated, the virus will continue to spread person to person," Dr. Hansig said.
Even though the regents approved the mandate, the vaccines still must be fully approved by the FDA and it will be up to the state health department to issue the vaccine mandates to all public schools.
"I think it should definitely not be mandated," LSU student Anna Polo said.
Polo is a nutrition and food science major who has been vaccinated,
but she's still concerned about the vaccine's possible long-term
affects.
"The lack of research with the vaccine, and not having a bunch of research it kinda still scares me," said Polo.
The university also plans to offer incentives for vaccinated students, but those incentives have not been released.
