LSU students divided on Coach O's parting ways with the university

BATON ROUGE - Students are divided about Coach Ed Orgeron leaving after the end of the 2021 season. Some are not happy that the Louisiana native has to go, while others believe it is the right time for him to be replaced.

"I think the man should go," LSU student Piper Gilmore said. "We're LSU football. We need to do better,"

"It was a big shock, like out of nowhere," LSU student Lane Harrison said. "We've been expecting it, but to hit right in the middle of the season right after a big with Florida was a surprise."

In 2019, Coach O and Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a National Championship trophy and a 15-win season at LSU, which is how many students and fans will remember the head coach.

"He's done a lot of amazing things, and I think was kinda harsh that they did that," LSU student Shantal Mackey said.

Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a letter posted on social media that "it is time for a new direction" for LSU football. So far, LSU is 4-3 during the 2021 season and 2-2 in conference games.

"I see why he's getting fired, but it's sad to see him go," LSU graduate student Vadim Khandoga said.

LSU will have to pay Coach O roughly $17 million over the course of the next four years to buy him out of his contract.