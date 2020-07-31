LSU students begin returning to campus ahead of uncertain semester

BATON ROUGE - The days before the start of the school year are winding down, and many LSU students are moving in.

"I'm super excited, but I'm also very nervous because I don't know how it's going to be," LSU student Sophia Ferrara said.

But this year, students say life off-campus will be different. The pandemic is shifting the norms of their housing experience.

"Everyone started staying close in. They didn't want to go to many parties because of the whole pandemic going on," LSU student Deylen Chew said.

"All we could really do is hang out with our roommates," student Lily Lowry said.

Lowry lives just down the road from Tiger Stadium. This year she says her main priority is to stay safe.

"Since we're around everyone who's our age we can social distance with the correct number of people, and we can hang out a little bit. I think it's kept me sane," she said.

For LSU students living on campus, anyone exposed to COVID-19 will be moved to a designated area. Those who are not comfortable living on campus this year can fill out a housing exemption form.