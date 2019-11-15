LSU students arrested for starting fire in campus parking garage

Blake Bramley

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with LSU police arrested two students for allegedly damaging the Union Square Parking Garage with graffiti and, on a separate occasion, starting a fire within the garage.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Blake Bramley and Cameron Martin and say the two students admitted to graffitiing the walls on the sixth floor of the parking garage on Monday, Nov. 4 and then returning to the area on Thursday, Nov. 7 so they could break into one of its mechanical rooms and start a fire.

According to a police report, Bramley told officials he started the fire on purpose and even added an accelerant to the blaze, in hopes of making it bigger.

Detectives arrested Blake on charges of simple arson and simple burglary.

Martin’s charges have yet to be revealed.