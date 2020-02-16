LSU student traveled from Tiger Stadium to the Superdome on foot for a purpose

Photo: LSU Engineering

BATON ROUGE - On Jan. 13 history was made for LSU fans, but to one LSU student that day meant something more.

LSU engineering student, Dante Hebert, conquered a 125 mile run along the Mississippi River levee from Tiger Stadium to the Superdome the day of the 2020 National Championship game.

Hebert completed this five day quest to raise money and awareness for the Steve Gleason Foundation aka Team Gleason.

Team Gleason was created by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason to assist people who also have ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The Lafayette native was inspired to do this run after his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Hebert told the LSU School of Engineering, "...My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and went through multiple surgeries. She’s now on the road to recovery but it was a wakeup call for me and my family. It inspired me to do something meaningful my final year at LSU. I decided to run for the Steve Gleason Foundation as a way of giving back.”

Even though this was a solo run Hebert had great support along the way. His family and friends provided food, water, and most of all moral support. They drove him home to sleep each day and participated in the run. His father ran the first and last five miles most days and ran the final 11 miles with Dante. Dante's twin bother, Dakota Hebert, also rode a bicycle with him for most of the run.

Hebert crossed his finishline and made it to the Superdome at 10:30 a.m.

Dante reached his initial goal of $5,000 and increased it to $7,500.

Hebert told the Advocate, “The entire thing will change your perspective on life and what you want to do with it,” he said. “The run itself, it’s eye-opening as to what you're capable of. Being out there five, six, even seven hours a day just going and not stopping, it shows what I'm athletically capable of, what I can push myself to do."