56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU student shot, killed in Washington, D.C. on New Year's Day while visiting family

2 hours 24 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 2:53 PM January 03, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to The Washington Post

BATON ROUGE - An LSU freshman died after being shot in a hotel while attending a New Year's party in Washington D.C., according to the Washington Post.

Ashlei Hinds, 18, accompanied her friend to a party at an Embassy Suites hotel when a dispute involving people who crashed the party resulted in a gunshot that hit Hinds. Hinds was pronounced dead in a seventh-floor room, D.C police said.

Police arrested Jelani Cousin, 18, of Northeast Washington, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Hinds grew up in Maryland and graduated from Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, where she also served as student body president. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days