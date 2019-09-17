82°
LSU student on life support after falling off skateboard

Tuesday, September 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student is on life support and isn't expected to survive after he fell off his skateboard over the weekend, according to The Advocate.

Gilgamesh “Gil” Homan, 18, fractured the back of his skull during an accident Sunday. His father, Michael Homan, posted about his son's injury on social media. He said his son is an organ donor, and the plan was to find recipients for the teen's organs.

“Probably Wednesday we’ll say goodbye to him,” Michael Homan said in the post. “He is just 18 years old. It’s perversely senseless.”

An LSU spokesperson confirmed to The Advocate that the teen is a student.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the teen was picked up from the LSU infirmary by EMS and brought to a local emergency room with a traumatic injury.

