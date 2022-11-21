58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU student featured on Monday's 'Wheel of Fortune'

4 hours 43 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, November 21 2022 Nov 21, 2022 November 21, 2022 9:39 AM November 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A senior at LSU will spin for prizes and glory on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" that will air Monday evening.

Chris Langley already knows the outcome, as the game show was recorded earlier in the year, but confidentiality rules will keep that a secret until the show is broadcast. It airs locally at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ TV.

Langley is set to graduate in December with a degree from LSU, where he is studying broadcast journalism.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days