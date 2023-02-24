74°
LSU student earns highest cadet award from Civil Air Patrol
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An LSU student has been awarded the highest cadet honor from the Civil Air Patrol.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett presented the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Award to Capt. Andrew Aceves on Tuesday.
Aceves is a longtime resident of Mandeville and an adult member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Aceves attends LSU, where he is double majoring in music vocal performance and church music. He expects to graduate in August
The Spaatz award is the Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor.
Cadets qualify for the award after about four years progressing through the 16 achievements in the cadet program. The award goes to cadets who have demonstrated excellence in leadership, character, fitness, and aerospace education.
