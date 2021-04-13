62°
LSU student dies trying to rescue boys from rip current at Florida beach

4 hours 35 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, April 13 2021 Apr 13, 2021 April 13, 2021 5:45 PM April 13, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

MIRAMAR BEACH - An LSU student on spring break in Florida drowned after trying to rescue two people from a rip current.

WWL-TV reports 21-year-old Layne Gravois of Gray was on a trip April 8 with two Nicholls State University students in Miramar Beach when they spotted the boy in distress and tried to help. 

Family members said Gravois was pulled from the water but later died. The other two students were also hurt in the rescue. 

Layne was a junior honor student at Louisiana State University studying electrical engineering.

"Amazing son, athlete - loved football, baseball," his mother, Kristi Gros Gravois, told WWL-TV. "Loved fishing, traveling, being with friends and family. He was the absolute best and we were blessed with him."

Another man, 55-year-old Kim McGrady, also drowned the same day near the same beach trying to help someone in the water. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closed waters in the county on April 8 after more than a dozen people were pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.

