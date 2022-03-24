63°
LSU student competing on 'Wheel of Fortune'
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student will compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday evening.
Ryan Scott, a computer science senior and a Baton Rouge native, is set to spin the wheel as part of the game show's College Week.
.@LSUEngineering student Ryan Scott will compete tonight on @WheelofFortune’s College Week.— LSU (@LSU) March 24, 2022
Good luck, Ryan! ????
Read more about his experience spinning the wheel: https://t.co/n2rnsrIDhM pic.twitter.com/QH1TWIpU5N
You can watch "Wheel of Fortune" on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.
