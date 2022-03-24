63°
LSU student competing on 'Wheel of Fortune'

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student will compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday evening.

Ryan Scott, a computer science senior and a Baton Rouge native, is set to spin the wheel as part of the game show's College Week.

You can watch "Wheel of Fortune" on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.

