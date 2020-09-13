LSU student-athletes organize 'Unity Walk' in response to racial inequality

More than a hundred student-athletes marched across LSU's campus on Saturday, to bring awareness to social injustice and racial inequality.

"We have to make the change, we have to be the change. We have to be the ones to hold ourselves to a certain standard," said student-athlete, Jacoby Stevens.

"The main message that I want to get across is that we are growing. Black lives do matter and black lives are important, but we understand that it's a society and a human issue. If you understand that it's a human issue when we say black lives matter we can speak to the heart," said former LSU athlete Ryan Clark.

LSU's Black Student-Athlete Association hosted the event with the goal to spread a message of unity.

"The Black Student-Athlete Association is something that started this year. I'm proud to be apart of it. It's something that's going to change the culture here at LSU. It's going to make it a whole lot better."

The march ended on the steps of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Athletes used their voices in hopes of helping the society to take a step towards equality.

"We are LSU. All of us are out here to make a change and a difference. This is not just a moment, it's a movement," said student-athlete Avery Atkins.

The organization's efforts is the start of many to address social injustice, discrimination, diversity, and inclusion.