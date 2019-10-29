LSU student-athlete graduation success rate remains near all-time high

BATON ROUGE - LSU student-athletes are continuing to excel in their academics as graduation success rates remain close to record highs, according to the NCAA.

The Graduation Success Rate measures the academic success of student athletes.

For the second straight year, LSU student-athletes scored an 89 percent in the most recent Graduation Success Rate Report. That's one point shy of the school's all time high score of 90 set back in 2017.

LSU's score of 89 is tied for fourth highest total among SEC schools, with Auburn and Missouri also scoring an 89. Vanderbilt led the way with a score of 97.

LSU men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, softball, women's golf, women's tennis, and volleyball led the way for the university by scoring a perfect score of 100. Men's basketball scored an all time high of 89, baseball scored 87, and the No. 1 ranked football team finished out with a 71.