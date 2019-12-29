LSU, Steve Ensminger fights through tragedy to secure berth in the National Championship Game

ATLANTA - Top ranked LSU decimated Oklahoma, 63 to 28, punching their ticket into the National Championship. For most it was a joyous occasion, but for offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, it was a day of mourning.

Just hours before LSU took the field in Atlanta, Steve Ensminger's daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, was killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, that was en route to the game.

Ensminger first heard of this through Head Coach Ed Orgeron, who broke the news to him that morning. Ensminger would go on to coach the game, saying he didn't want the players to know, fearing it might distract them from the game.

"Obviously he was distraught but he called a great game. Just goes to show you the intergity and the grit and the character of the men on this football team" said Coach Orgeron who gave high praise to his offensive coordinator, especially after the Tigers offense put up a outstanding 63 points on the Sooner's defense.

Orgeron went on further, saying there was no hesitation from Coach Ensminger in regards to his ability to coach the game.

LSU will play Clemson on January 13th in New Orleans for the National Championship.