LSU starting DT Glen Logan did not play in season-opener; second Tiger out

Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - LSU starting defensive tackle Glen Logan did not play in the season opener game against Mississippi State on Saturday. 

The Tigers missed a second starter when kickoff began.

According to the Advocate, Logan was not dressed during warmups, and an LSU official said Logan will not be playing in the game.

The reasons for Logan's absence are unknown at this time, but they are not COVID-19 related.

Siaki "Apu" Ika and Joseph Evans were the starting defensive tackles, backed up by Neil Farrell and Jaquelin Roy.

Derek Stingley Jr. was also ruled out for Saturday's game after becoming ill Friday night. He was evaluated overnight in the hospital. LSU officials said Stingley's health has improved, and is not COVID-19 related, and he will return to the team after he gets cleared by medical officials.

