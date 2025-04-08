LSU star Livvy Dunne now has her own energy drink through partnership with Accelerator

BATON ROUGE — LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne has her own energy drink flavor through a partnership with Accelerator Active Energy.

Dunne's Cotton Candy Accelerator flavor will come in a personalized can featuring the gymnast, who is the highest-paid female athlete through NIL.

“Cotton candy is my all-time favorite treat and the team at Accelerator helped turn that into my very own delicious signature flavor. My sister and I have enjoyed eating cotton candy together since we were little,” Dunne said. “Accelerator is the best energy drink out there and it’s an essential part of my daily routine, whether working out, traveling or just during my everyday activities. Having my own signature flavor is a dream come true."

Dunne has been an ambassador with Accelerator since 2023.

A 12-pack of Dunne’s new flavor will be able to purchase on Amazon for $14.99 between April 8 and April 18, the brand pointed out.

Accelerator was the first brand to sign NIL deals with athletes through their fund, the company said, noting that their athletic roster also includes football superstar Travis Kelce, top-10-ranked professional tennis star Paula Badosa, baseball rising star and world champion Evan Carter and global fitness instructor Tunde Oyeneyin.