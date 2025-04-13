65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson going on tour with BossMan Dlow

2 hours 20 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, April 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @flaujae

BATON ROUGE - LSU star Flau'jae Johnson announced her newest project Sunday: being a special guest on music tour with four shows across North America. 

"The moment y'all have been waiting for. First, I want to thank my fans and everyone that's been supporting me for the longest. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the lineup for BossMan Dlow's new tour!" she said in a social media video. 

Johnson's performance schedule is below:

April 13 - Boston, Mass.
April 15 - Toronto, Ontario
April 19 - Denver, Colo. 
April 26 - Jacksonville, Fla. 

For more information about concert dates or tickets, click here. 

