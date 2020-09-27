LSU Star Derek Stingley ruled out due to illness ahead of season opener

Image: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - LSU will be without a key player on defense ahead of their season opener against Mississippi State.

Derek Stingley Jr. has been ruled out for Saturday's game after becoming ill Friday night. He was evaluated overnight in the hospital.

His condition is said to not be COVID related and is expected to be discharged soon. It is said that he will return to activity after a full evaluation by the team's medical staff.

Stingley established himself as one of the nation's top defenders last season.