LSU sports shop closes after 9 years

BATON ROUGE - A local LSU merchandise store is closing its doors after nine years near campus.

Tiger People Clothier announced on Facebook Wednesday they will be closing at the end of February. They say their decision was based on "a year with little to no sports and tailgating, plus a few life changes."

In a Facebook post, the store said: "We will never forget the love and support that was shown to us over the years and we will surely NEVER forget the magnitude of excitement, love, and history making that the 2019-2020 year brought to all Tiger Fans!"

Tiger People is offering 50% off everything from merchandise to furniture and hangers.