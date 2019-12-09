74°
LSU sold more than $2M worth of drinks in its first year of Tiger Stadium beer sales

Monday, December 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's first season selling alcohol at home football games was a lucrative one for the university's Athletics department.

In the 2019 season, the department made $2.259 million in net revenue off beer and wine sales in public areas in Tiger Stadium. The more than 280,000 drinks, which don't include sales in premium areas, were sold across seven home games in the regular season.

The top alcoholic drink was Michelob Ultra with 128,627 units sold.

The Tigers' home-opener in August was the university's first game with stadium-wide alcohol sales after the SEC relaxed its drinking policies earlier this year.

The booziest home game of the year came against Florida, during which fans bought more than 54,000 drinks. 

