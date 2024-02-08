65°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball wins season opener 8-0 over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - No. 14/15 LSU started its season strong with a run-rule victory over Nicholls in the first game of the LSU Invitational Thursday night.
Pitcher Sydney Berzon earned her first win of the season, as she eight strikeouts in her fifth career shutout. On offense, Raeleen Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a home run in her first at-bat of the season.
Trending News
LSU plays Memphis Friday at 4 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jeff Landry National Guard press conference
-
11th annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival promises to be a fun-filled...
-
Brian Kelly Signing Day
-
Prairieville neighborhood loses power 20 times each year, asks for solution
-
Investigative Unit: New Roads police chief resigns over inappropriate relationship with female...