65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball wins season opener 8-0 over Nicholls

1 hour 45 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 8:46 PM February 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Softball

BATON ROUGE - No. 14/15 LSU started its season strong with a run-rule victory over Nicholls in the first game of the LSU Invitational Thursday night.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon earned her first win of the season, as she eight strikeouts in her fifth career shutout. On offense, Raeleen Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a home run in her first at-bat of the season.

Trending News

LSU plays Memphis Friday at 4 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days