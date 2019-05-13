LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional as No. 10 Overall Seed

BATON ROUGE- It was announced today that the LSU softball team has been selected as the No. 10 overall seed for the 2019 NCAA Softball Championships.

They will host the Baton Rouge Regional this weekend with Monmouth (36-16), Texas Tech (39-14) and Louisiana Tech (44-14) May 17-19 at Tiger Park.

"We're excited," said head coach Beth Torina. "We always appreciate the favor of the committee letting us play at home at Tiger Park. We had a great year and I think this team is very deserving of the spot that they are in."

LSU, the No. 1 overall seed in the regional, will take on Monmouth at 4:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Park, Louisiana Tech will take on Texas Tech at 2 p.m. CT.

LSU enters the postseason with a 40-16 overall record. The Tigers finished the regular season in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC. The Tigers finished with a 14-10 record in the league and garnered seven All-SEC honors. The Tigers had 14 wins over Top 25 RPI teams and 21 overall wins in the top 50.