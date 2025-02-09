LSU softball uses late rally to beat Southeastern

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team completed a 5-0 opening weekend with a comeback win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday.

The Lions, who went to a regional final in 2024, took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning before the Tigers scored two in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up. In the bottom of the seventh, LSU's Tori Edwards hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to give the Tigers a 3-2 win.

Sydney Berzon tossed a complete game for LSU, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four Lions.

The No. 9 Tigers will host Northwestern, UT-Arlington, and Virginia Tech in the Purple and Gold Challenge next Friday-Sunday.