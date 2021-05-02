80°
LSU Softball to Play Doubleheader on Monday versus Arkansas
BATON ROUGE- LSU Softball will finish their series versus Arkansas with a doubleheader on Monday.
This change coming with inclement weather in the area on Sunday. Game two of the series is scheduled for 2:30 and game three will follow at it’s originally scheduled time at 6 p.m.
LSU lost game one of the series 1-0 on Saturday night.
