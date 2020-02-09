53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Softball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

6 hours 21 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 February 08, 2020 10:31 PM February 08, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball got a pair of wins Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

In game one, a quality pitching performance from Shelbi Sunseri paired with a home run from Georgia Clark led LSU past Florida A&M 8-0 in five innings.

Sunseri went the distance, while allowing only 1 hit.

After that game, LSU suited up once again to take on No. 13 Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the 6th inning until freshman Ciara Briggs hit an RBI double to tie the game.

That led to some late heroics from fellow freshman Taylor Pleasants who hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 7th to get LSU the win 3-2.

Up next, the Tigers will face off with Florida A&M again on Sunday at 1pm at Tiger Park to close out the Tiger Classic.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days