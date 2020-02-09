Latest Weather Blog
LSU Softball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball got a pair of wins Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season.
In game one, a quality pitching performance from Shelbi Sunseri paired with a home run from Georgia Clark led LSU past Florida A&M 8-0 in five innings.
Sunseri went the distance, while allowing only 1 hit.
After that game, LSU suited up once again to take on No. 13 Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the 6th inning until freshman Ciara Briggs hit an RBI double to tie the game.
That led to some late heroics from fellow freshman Taylor Pleasants who hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 7th to get LSU the win 3-2.
Up next, the Tigers will face off with Florida A&M again on Sunday at 1pm at Tiger Park to close out the Tiger Classic.
