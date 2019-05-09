Latest Weather Blog
LSU Softball shutout in 2nd round of SEC Tournament
TEXAS STATION- The LSU softball team had no answer for Florida pitcher Kelly Barnhill who limited the Tigers in a complete game 1-hit shutout in the 2nd round of the SEC Softball Tournament.
The Gators got out to an early lead in the 1st inning base hit single by Jordan Roberts who got Florida out to a 1-0 lead. They would tack on a pair of runs in the 2nd inning and that would be more than enough for Barnhill on the mound.
She struck out 7 Tigers on her way to her 28th win of the season. LSU starter Shelbi Sunseri was given the loss after giving up 5-hits and 3-runs (1 earned) in 7 innings of work. She also walked 4 batters and finished the day with 0 strikeouts.
The Tigers drop to 40-16 on the year and await their placement in the NCAA Tournament.
