LSU Softball's season ends with 4-3 loss to FSU in the Super Regional
BATON ROUGE- Florida State rallied in each of the last three innings of Friday's Super Regional to beat LSU 4-3.
The Tigers end their season 35-22. Meanwhile, Florida State continues their season and will head to the Women's College World Series.
LSU lead blew leads in the 7th and the 8th inning before allowing a walk-off base hit that ended the game.
