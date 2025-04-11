LSU softball on the road for start of top 5 series against Texas A&M on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - No. 5 LSU softball heads to Texas this weekend for a road test against No. 3 Texas A&M.

The Tigers are 35-5 on the season with an 8-4 mark in SEC Play after run-ruling Louisiana Tech 9-1 in their midweek matchup.

LSU has won an SEC-best 13 games against nationally ranked opponents this season, as the team ranks second in the country in batting average (.362) with 358 hits, 35 home runs.

Texas A&M holds a 34-5 record, including an 8-3 record in conference play. The Aggies are on a nine-game win streak after winning a doubleheader at Georgia last weekend.

The Tigers lead the all-time series against the Aggies with a 21-17 record, which includes winning seven of the last nine matchups.

First pitch on Friday between LSU and Texas is set for 6 p.m. The games on Saturday and Sunday are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.