LSU softball now 10-0 after topping No. 17 Virginia Tech
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team is 10-0 once again after a victory over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Sunday.
The Tigers were in front 2-0 after two innings and led 6-1 after three before holding on late for a 7-4 win over the Hokies.
LSU's Maci Bergeron went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and a double. Danieca Coffey added two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.
Pitcher Sydney Berzon picked up her fourth win of the season, throwing another complete game. Berzon allowed four runs but struck out nine Hokies.
LSU is back in action against Penn State on Friday.
